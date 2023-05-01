Highest ever single-day domestic air traffic witnessed in India on April 30

Photo Credit: PTI

In the growing Indian economy, travelling on an aircraft is an aspiration for millions who seek to cross this crucial milestone of upwards mobility in society. After being hit hard by multiple airlines grounded by debt and a pandemic that hit international and domestic travel, India's aviation sector is back on the growth path.

Airlines in the country have now completed their post-pandemic recovery, to register the highest ever domestic air traffic in a single day on April 20, 2023.

Summer holidays drive surge

As summer vacations kick in, 4,56,082 people boarded flights on April's last sunday according to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

भारतीय नागर विमानन क्षेत्र नित नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर रहा है - कोविड-उपरांत, आसमान छूती घरेलू हवाई यात्रियों की संख्या भारत के बढ़ते विकास और समृद्धि का संकेत है। pic.twitter.com/Iobij1asnk — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 1, 2023

The minister also cited the data as a proof of the rising prosperity in India, with higher income triggering more spending during holidays.

He celebrated the feat with a tweet as passengers took almost 3,000 flights on a single day, without any snags being reported at major airports.

Affordable air travel emerges as game changer

After too much congestion threw operations out of gear at Delhi airport earlier this year, digital checkin was amped up for a seamless, contactless experience.

The surge in domestic air travel is also supported by the rise of Indigo, along with affordable airlines such as Akasa, which have also met service standards.

Air India's merger with Vistara and Air Asia is also expected to add anotehr dimension to aviation in India, but the airline has been struggling with a crew shortage causing delays as of now.