Save money on air travel with Google Flights; read to know more

Save money on air travel with Google Flights

Google Flights continuously monitors the fluctuating price and ultimately shows the best deal to the travellers. If a 'price guarantee' badge (a shield icon with a dollar sign) is shown against a particular airfare, that means the fare won’t drop further. Once the flight is booked, Google will continue to monitor the price until departure. In case the ticket fare gets any lower, the traveller will be paid back the difference through Google Pay. Travellers will receive all the necessary updates through notifications on their Google Pay app and email.

To view and book the price-guaranteed flights, a traveller’s region or country must be set to the US, and the currency must be set to USD.

The pilot program is available only in the United States for now. To receive the money back, the price difference must be greater than USD 5 (INR 410), and the maximum amount of money you can receive per year is USD 500 (INR 41,062) for a maximum of three bookings.

Presently, the feature is solely available for airlines that use 'Book on Google' and is applicable on one-way and round-trip flights departing from the United States. A US billing address and US phone number must be used on the 'Book on Google' web page.

