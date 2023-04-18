 Indigo increases market share as domestic air traffic jumps 51% in January-March quarter
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndigo increases market share as domestic air traffic jumps 51% in January-March quarter

Indigo increases market share as domestic air traffic jumps 51% in January-March quarter

Despite the rise of Tata's Air India and Vistara's upcoming merger into it, sectoral leader Indigo continued to grow and increased its market share to 56.8 per cent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

As the aviation sector recovers from pandemic-induced turbulence, crowded airports even leading to congestion have become common sights. This is the scenario even as passenger traffic in FY23 was 4 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, and the sector is expected to grow by 20 per cent in the year to come.

Even before the financial year started, domestic air traffic went up by 21.4 per cent in March 2023, compared to the same period last year.

Read Also
Domestic air travel soars higher to 85% of pre-COVID level: IATA
article-image

Indigo continues to lead the fleet

  • Almost 1.3 crore people took domestic flights during the month as compared to one crore people in March 2022.

  • For the entire January to Mach quarter, airlines clocked a 51 per cent rise in domestic passenger traffic.

  • Despite the rise of Tata's Air India and Vistara's upcoming merger into it, sectoral leader Indigo continued to grow and increased its market share to 56.8 per cent.

Read Also
Indian airlines clock 74% jump in domestic passenger traffic, Akasa outperforms Air India
article-image

Others lagging behind ahead of expansion

  • Air India remained in second place despite a drop in market share to 8.8 per cent, followed by Vistara which bagged 8.7 per cent and Go First at 6.9 per cent.

  • The results come at the end of a year when airlines added more than 130 aircraft, and are signing deals for more than 1,500 carriers.

  • As airlines expand, the overall cancellation rate for the sector settled down at 0.28 per cent, with regional airline Flybig scrapping the highest number of flights.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indigo increases market share as domestic air traffic jumps 51% in January-March quarter

Indigo increases market share as domestic air traffic jumps 51% in January-March quarter

Bournvita's claims questioned by scientist after Cadbury silences influencer

Bournvita's claims questioned by scientist after Cadbury silences influencer

Change timings to protect workers from heatwave, government tells employers

Change timings to protect workers from heatwave, government tells employers

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Estradiol Transdermal System

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Estradiol Transdermal System

Angel One rewards employees with 12.58 lakh stock options

Angel One rewards employees with 12.58 lakh stock options