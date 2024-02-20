High Security Registration Plates: Is It Mandatory? Everything You Need To Know From Application To Compliance And Key Features

High Security Registration Plates: Is It Mandatory? | canva

The Maharashtra government, in a significant move to enhance vehicle identification and road safety, is considering the compulsory adoption of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and the Transport Commissioner's office has already submitted a proposal to the government to make High-HSRP mandatory for the state. While these plates were mandated for new vehicles nationwide from April 2019, Maharashtra aligns its regulations to include vehicles registered from 2019 onwards.

What is HSRP?

Crafted from durable aluminium, these specialized plates incorporate crucial features such as a 3D hologram of the Ashoka Chakra, reflective film displaying 'India,' and a laser-etched serial number. These plates feature advanced security elements, including a 3D hologram, laser-etched numbers, and a unique identification code. Additionally, they are equipped with snap-on locks to enhance their security features. The features facilitate tracking stolen vehicles through a centralized database.

Introduced by the Union Ministry of Road Transport in December 2018, HSRP aim to prevent fraud and crimes related to vehicles, especially those involving altered or tampered number plates. Moreover, these plates are resistant to modifications, and their size cannot be altered.

Three Types of HSRP Plates and Mandated Compliance

HSRP includes three variants: the standard front and rear plates, and an additional third registration plate in the form of colored stickers for vehicles with windshields. As of July 2022, all newly sold vehicles are mandated to be equipped with HSRP-type plates, a move aimed at standardizing security measures across the automotive sector.

Application Process via SIAM Website

Applying for new or replacement HSRP plates is a user friendly process accessible through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) website. The application requires submission of vital vehicle details such as registration information, chassis and engine numbers. Additionally, a mobile number for receiving OTP, an email ID, and either a UPI ID or credit/debit card for online payment are essential for a successful application.

Automatic Compliance for Post-July 2022 Vehicle Owners

For vehicle owners who acquire their vehicles post-July 2022, HSRP compliance is automatic. However, for those who purchased vehicles after April 1, 2019, obtaining HSRPs is mandatory.

To initiate the process, one must visit the SIAM website, where they provide basic information, select the district, vehicle type, and brand. Following that, enter specific vehicle and personal details before completing the payment for High-Security Registration Plates.

Alternative Options for Non-Online Booking

If online booking is not working or possible, alternative options include visiting an authorized showroom or the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for completion of the process. HSRP adoption is obligatory for all officially registered vehicles purchased post-2019 nationwide. Some states such as Delhi, UP, and Tamil Nadu have not specified a fixed deadline, while Karnataka had set a clear cutoff date, which was recently extended by three months.

States have also introduced penalties for non-compliance, varying based on the vehicle type. Stringent measures are expected to be enforced to ensure widespread adherence to HSRP regulation.