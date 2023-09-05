HGS UK Partner With Government To Transform Public Services | HGS

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a leading and innovative provider of solutions in consumer engagement, digital customer experiences (CX), analytics and AI, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with the Government Digital Service (GDS) in the UK, to provide contact centre support for GOV.UK One Login users – aiming to simplify and make faster the way people prove their identity to access central UK government services, the company announced through an exchange filing. GDS forms part of the Cabinet Office.

The new working partnership was established through the Crown Commercial Service Framework. The engagement marks an exciting opportunity for HGS UK to expedite progress and support GDS’s long term vision of empowering constituents to access government services with ease.

“Securing this opportunity was not based on the ability to convey just what we could do today, but rather our unwavering dedication to being a trusted, collaborative partner that conveyed where we could go in the future – together,” said Patrick Elliott, CEO, HGS UK. “We are looking forward to this incredible opportunity to support the Cabinet Office in their vision to redefine the digital landscape of central UK government public services.”

The collaboration will surface the opportunity for HGS UK to provide comprehensive, multichannel support for public users of GDS’s GOV.UK One Login services. As a strategic partner, HGS brings along an extensive track record of successful implementation of critical government solutions across the globe. HGS brings a wealth of digital capability to support our agents including single-pane-of-glass across channels for voice, webchat, webform, social, and intelligent deflection through conversational AI whilst monitoring interaction trends and alerts through speech / text analytics.

Rachel Tsang, Deputy Director for the Digital Identity Programme at GDS said, “We are pleased to announce a partnership with HGS to supply a contact centre for our users. By doing this, we will be able to provide our users with great customer support, at the point of need, when they are accessing GOV.UK One Login. Having these services in place will allow us to focus on all our customers, including those with low digital skills.”

Read Also HGS bags contract worth Rs 2,100 cr from UK Health Security Agency

GOV.UK One Login is a step change in the way that people interact with government services. GDS has a commitment to make sure that as many people as possible can easily prove their identity to access government services.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)