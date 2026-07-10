HFCL Secures ₹495.80 Crore Export Contract, Expands Data Centre Connectivity Business

HFCL Limited has secured an export order worth Rs 495.80 crore. |

Mumbai: HFCL Limited on Thursday announced it has received an export order valued at approximately Rs 495.80 crore for supplying optical fibre cable-based data centre connectivity solutions.

International Customer Order

The order, worth about USD 51.98 million, was secured from an international customer through HFCL's overseas wholly-owned material subsidiary.

Scope of Supply

The contract involves the supply of optical fibre cable-based data centre connectivity solutions, which will be customised as per the customer's specifications.

Execution Timeline

HFCL expects to complete the execution of this export order by December 2026. The company did not disclose further specific terms and conditions of the general contract.

Business Details

The company clarified that the order was received in the normal course of business. There is no interest of the promoter or promoter group in the entity that awarded the contract.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.