HFCL Launches Indigenous 5G FWA CPE Solution To Revolutionize Last-mile Broadband Connectivity |

HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading technology enterprise and integrated next-gen communications product and solution provider has launched India’s first indigenous 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) solution, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Indoor and Outdoor 5G FWA CPE products

HFCL’s portfolio of Indoor and Outdoor 5G FWA CPE products will accelerate broadband penetration in urban, rural areas of India and help bridge the last-mile connectivity challenge in India and other key global markets.

Built to complement wired broadband connections in areas where fibre rollout is limited, HFCL’s range of 5G FWA CPE support both 5G SA and NSA technologies across multiple Sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequency bands to offer cost-effective and fibre-like speeds to customers using the 5G network.

HFCL’s 5G FWA CPE portfolio

HFCL’s 5G FWA CPE portfolio of plug-and-play devices are lightweight, compact in size, have minimum power consumption and provide customer friendly features like Wi-Fi 6 technology to connect a large number of devices at high speed and come with an AI-integrated mobile app for selfinstallation and assist in identifying the best location with strong signal reception.

HFCL’s 5G FWA CPE portfolio offers new business opportunities for telecom service providers (TSPs) by allowing them to offer fixed internet broadband services to consumers and enterprises using their 5G network infrastructure.

HFCL Limited shares

The shares of HFCL Limited on Friday at 12:11 pm IST were at Rs 65.30, up by 3.08 percent.