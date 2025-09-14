 IPO Market Boom, Companies To Mobilise ₹10,000 Crore In 15 Days
IPO Market Boom, Companies To Mobilise ₹10,000 Crore In 15 Days

Over a dozen IPOs worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore are lined up for September-end. Backed by policy support and festive demand, experts view this as 2025’s most significant investment window.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
File Image | Strong Pipeline of Public Issues

Mumbai: The primary market is set to witness heightened activity in the second half of September. Between September 15 and 30, more than a dozen companies are preparing to raise close to Rs 10,000 crore through their initial public offerings (IPOs). All issues have already received clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), with price band announcements expected from September 15 onwards.

Firms Tapping the Market

Among the companies coming to market are iValue Infosolutions, Saatvik Green Energy, JinKushal Industries, Atlanta Electricals, Park Medi World, SolarWorld Energy Solutions, Jain Resource Recycling, CIEL HR Services, GK Energy, Ganesh Consumer Products, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, and Seshaasai Technologies.

In addition, Anantam Highway InvIT (sponsored by Alpha Alternatives), Epack Prefab Technologies, Pranav Construction, and TruAlt Bioenergy are expected to hit the market either in late September or early October.

Issue Sizes

- Jain Resource Recycling – Rs 2,000 crore

- Park Medi World – Rs 1,260 crore

- Saatvik Green Energy – Rs 1,150 crore

- TruAlt Bioenergy – Rs 1,000 crore

- Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers – Rs 750 crore

The proceeds will be utilised for capacity expansion, debt reduction, and other corporate purposes.

Market Context

In 2025 so far, 55 companies have raised Rs 75,000 crore via IPOs. Last year, the market witnessed 91 issues, raising Rs 1.6 lakh crore. Analysts attribute the strong pipeline to a combination of policy measures, including GST 2.0 reforms, personal income tax relief, and the Reserve Bank of India’s rate cuts, which have boosted investor sentiment.

The upcoming festive season, traditionally associated with higher retail participation, is also expected to provide additional momentum.

Market experts note that the September IPO rush could represent the most attractive window for investors in 2025, given the robust pipeline and supportive policy environment.

