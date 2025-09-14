Government Scheme Reopens, Fourth Application Window For PLI In White Goods Sector Announced

Investors can apply online till October 14, scheme aims to boost AC and LED production in India. |

New Delhi: The Central Government has reopened the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the white goods sector (air conditioners and LED lights).

According to a press note by DPIIT, the fourth application window will remain open from September 15 to October 14, 2025.

This decision has been taken due to strong industry demand and growing investor interest. The government expects more participation this time because of India’s expanding domestic market and investor confidence.

Same Conditions as Before

The scheme will follow the same conditions notified in April 2021 and later revised.

- Applications can be submitted only through the official online portal (https://pliwg.dpiit.gov.in/).

- No applications will be accepted after the deadline.

Who Can Apply?

- New investors as well as companies already benefiting from the scheme can apply.

- Existing beneficiaries can shift to new target segments or apply for another segment through a group company.

- Selected applicants in this round will get benefits only for the remaining years up to FY29.

- New investors can receive incentives for up to two years, while existing companies changing categories can get benefits for one year only.

Read Also PLI Schemes Realise Actual Investment Of ₹1.76 Lakh Crore Till March 2025 Across 14 Sectors

Progress So Far

Since the scheme’s launch in April 2021, 83 companies have joined and invested Rs 10,406 crore.

This has boosted local production of several AC and LED components, which were earlier imported in large quantities.

Aim of the Scheme

The PLI scheme, with an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore, is being implemented from FY22 to FY29.

Its goal is to build a strong domestic supply chain for AC and LED components, reduce import dependence, create jobs, and attract more investments.

Officials also say tax reforms and GST changes have already supported the sector, and this scheme will further accelerate growth under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).