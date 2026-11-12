HFCL Bags ₹834 Crore International Orders, Optical Fibre Giant Eyes Bigger Growth Amid AI Revolution

HFCL Limited |

Mumbai: Telecom equipment manufacturer HFCL Limited has secured fresh export orders worth approximately ₹834.36 crore ($88.94 million) for supplying optical fibre cables to an international customer, strengthening its global business portfolio.

The orders will be executed through the company's overseas wholly-owned subsidiary, with deliveries scheduled for completion by June 2027. HFCL disclosed the development in a regulatory filing on Thursday but did not reveal the customer's identity.

Read Also HFCL Approves ₹400 Crore Investment To Expand Optical Fibre And Cable Manufacturing Capacity

Major Export Order

The latest contract reflects growing international demand for optical fibre cables, particularly amid expanding digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) data centre investments. HFCL said the orders demonstrate customer confidence in its manufacturing capabilities, technology and product quality. The company had previously secured a $244 million (approximately ₹2,329 crore) export contract in September under a three-year agreement with a global multinational corporation.

Q2 Profit Surges

HFCL reported a sharp increase in consolidated net profit to ₹394.22 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹72 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹2,541.79 crore from ₹1,043.34 crore in Q2 FY26. The company attributed its strong performance to rising optical fibre cable demand from AI data centres.

Ambitious Revenue Target

HFCL expects revenue growth of 80% during FY27, supported by expanding international orders and demand for digital connectivity infrastructure. The company also anticipates crossing the ₹10,000 crore annual revenue milestone ahead of its earlier FY29 target.

Read Also HFCL Bags Export Orders Worth ₹184 Crore For Optical Fibre Cable Supply

₹400 Crore Expansion Plan

To strengthen production capabilities, HFCL's board has approved an investment of approximately ₹400 crore. The investment will expand optical fibre and optical fibre cable manufacturing capacities.

The expansion will be financed through internal accruals and debt, with completion expected by July 2028. The latest export orders and capacity expansion plans highlight HFCL's focus on international markets and growing opportunities in AI-driven connectivity infrastructure.

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