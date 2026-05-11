HFCL Bags Export Orders Worth ₹184 Crore For Optical Fibre Cable Supply

HFCL secures international export orders worth nearly ₹184 crore for the supply of optical fibre cables | Representational Image

New Delhi, May 11: Telecom gear maker HFCL Ltd on Monday said it has secured export orders worth USD 19.32 million (nearly Rs 183.95 crore) for the supply of optical fibre cables (OFC).

Orders to be executed by August 2026

The orders, awarded by “renowned international customers”, are scheduled to be executed by August 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing, without disclosing the names of the clients.

According to the filing, the total contract comprises two separate international orders. The first order is valued at approximately USD 11.43 million (around Rs 108.80 crore), while the second order is worth USD 7.89 million (around Rs 75.15 crore).

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Company cites customer confidence

"These orders reaffirm the confidence reposed by our customers in the company’s manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality," HFCL said in the filing.

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