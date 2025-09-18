Hero vs Honda: Price War Begins, Big GST Cut Makes These Bikes Cheaper — Which One Saves You More?

GST Cut Before Diwali Brings Big Relief to Buyers. |

Mumbai: In a festive gift to the common man, the Indian government has slashed GST on small cars and bikes from 28 percent to 18 percent. This decision will reduce the prices of popular two-wheelers, and the new rates will be effective from September 22, 2025. Among the biggest beneficiaries of this change are budget-friendly bikes like Honda Shine 100 and Hero Splendor Plus.

Honda Shine 100: Price to Drop by Rs 6,000

The current ex-showroom price of Honda Shine 100 is Rs 64,900. After the 10 percent GST cut, the price is expected to drop by around Rs 6,000. This means the new estimated price of the Shine 100 will be approximately Rs 59,200. This bike is known for its reliability and is a strong choice in the commuter segment.

Hero Splendor Plus: Even Bigger Discount

As of now, the Hero Splendor Plus costs Rs 80,166 (ex-showroom). With the new GST rate of 18 percent, the bike could get cheaper by about Rs 6,263. That would bring its price down to Rs 73,903, making it more affordable for budget-conscious riders.

Mileage and Engine Comparison: Which Performs Better?

In terms of mileage, the Honda Shine 100 offers around 55–60 km per litre, while the Hero Splendor Plus provides a better mileage of about 70 km per litre, making it more fuel-efficient.

Talking about engine specs, the Shine 100 has a 98.98cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that delivers 7.28 bhp of power and 8.04 Nm of torque. The Splendor Plus, on the other hand, comes with a 97.2cc engine generating 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque — slightly better performance than the Shine.

Which Bike Should You Buy After GST Cut?

Both bikes are going to get cheaper, but Hero Splendor Plus offers better mileage and slightly more power. Although its price is higher than the Shine, the extra mileage could save you more money in the long run.