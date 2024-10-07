 Hero Motors Withdraws ₹900 Crore IPO Proposal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHero Motors Withdraws ₹900 Crore IPO Proposal

Hero Motors Withdraws ₹900 Crore IPO Proposal

In its draft papers, the company had proposed to raise Rs 500 crore through a fresh issuance of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 400 crore by promoters.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Hero Motors Withdraws ₹900 Crore IPO Proposal | Representative Image

Hero Motors Ltd, the auto-components firm of the Hero Motors Company (HMC) Group, has withdrawn its documents for an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 900 crore, an update with markets regulator Sebi showed on Monday.

In its draft papers, the company had proposed to raise Rs 500 crore through a fresh issuance of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 400 crore by promoters.

Under the OFS, O P Munjal Holdings was offloading shares valued at Rs 250 crore while Bhagyoday Investments and Hero Cycles were selling shares to the tune of Rs 75 crore each.

It had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in August with Sebi to seek the regulator's nod to float IPO.

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)

Without disclosing the reason, the company said its "DRHP (was) withdrawn on October 5, 2024".

Read Also
'Why Is Indian Railways Not Keeping Its Promise?': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Questions Government...
article-image

Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue was proposed to be used for debt payment and purchase of equipment required for expansion in the capacity of the company's facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Hero Motors is India's leading automotive technology company engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying high engineered powertrain solutions to automotive OEMs in the United States, Europe, India, and the ASEAN region.

The company's product range includes both electric and non-electric powertrains for various vehicle categories, including two-wheelers, e-bikes, off-road vehicles, electric as well as hybrid cars and heavy-duty vehicles.

Read Also
Tata Group's Ratan Tata Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai
article-image

Hero Motors operates in two segments -- powertrain solutions, and alloys and metallics -- and has six manufacturing facilities across India, the UK, and Thailand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi

Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power Shares Hit 5% Lower Circuit For Third Consecutive Day; Check For More...

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power Shares Hit 5% Lower Circuit For Third Consecutive Day; Check For More...

Income Tax Act Review 2024-2025: Finance Ministry Invites Public Input for Comprehensive Overhaul;...

Income Tax Act Review 2024-2025: Finance Ministry Invites Public Input for Comprehensive Overhaul;...

Hero Motors Withdraws ₹900 Crore IPO Proposal

Hero Motors Withdraws ₹900 Crore IPO Proposal

P N Gadgil Jewellers Shares Plunge 8% After Profit Decline In Q1FY25

P N Gadgil Jewellers Shares Plunge 8% After Profit Decline In Q1FY25