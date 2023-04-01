Hero MotoCorp reports sale of 5.20 lakh units in March 2023; 53 lakh in FY23 | Image: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)

Hero MotoCorp announced that the company has sold 5,19,342 units in March 2023, translating into a double-digit growth of 15% over the corresponding month of 2022, when it had sold 4,50,154 two wheelers, via an exchange filing.

Riding on the positive demand of its popular two-wheelers in the month of March 2023, Hero MotoCorp further consolidated its leadership position by surpassing 5.3 million unit sales in the Financial Year (FY) 2023 (April- March 2023).

The company sold 53,28,546 units in FY’23, registering a healthy growth of 8% over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal (FY’22), when the company had sold 49,44,150 units.

Recently, the Board of Hero MotoCorp appointed Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective from May 1, 2023, elevating him from his current position as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head - Strategy and M&A. Dr. Pawan Munjal will continue as Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director on the Board.

Hero MotoCorp successfully created a series of benchmarks and milestones in FY2023 for the Indian market as well as the global automotive industry.

