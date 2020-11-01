Hero MotoCorp records highest-ever sales in October, sells over 8 lakh vehicles

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said that it recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in October at over 8 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters.

In total, it sold 8,06,848 units last month, 35 per cent higher than 5,99,248 units sold in October last year.

"A positive turnaround in customer sentiments, particularly for motorcycles across markets, continued government policy support and a credible resumption of supply chain, logistics and business operations have enabled the company to achieve record numbers during the auspicious festive period," the company said in a statement.

The company has also registered significant gains in market share in the second quarter (July-September) across product categories and geographies and expects to further build on this momentum going ahead, it added.