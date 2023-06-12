 Hero MotoCorp Launches Passion Plus In A New Avatar
Hero MotoCorp Launches Passion Plus In A New Avatar

The new Passion Plus is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a range price of Rs. 76,301, Ex-Showroom, Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Launches Passion Plus In A New Avatar

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today introduced Passion Plus in India in a new refreshed 100cc avatar, the company announced through an exchange filling.

The new Passion Plus is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a range price of Rs. 76,301, Ex-Showroom, Delhi.

“The iconic brand Passion, which has defined the parameters of style, reliability and comfort in the motorcycle category, has truly undergone a transformation over the past decade. The overwhelming trust of our customers in the brand and their enduring affinity with Passion has encouraged us to introduce it in a refreshed avatar. With its stylish looks and exciting features for riders’ convenience, we are confident that the new Passion+ will grow its appeal among the customersand further strengthen our presence in the segment," said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp.

It is offered in three colour shades: Sports Red, Black Nexus Blue and Black Heavy Grey. The 2023 Hero Passion Plus features a highly reliable & Fuel-efficient 100cc BS-VI and OBD-2 phase A compliant engine that produces a power output of 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm and torque of 8.05 NM @ 6000 rpm. The motorcycle comes with the patented i3S technology for better fuel efficiency.

