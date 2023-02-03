Hero MotoCorp launches new campaign for XPulse 200T 4V with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Hero MotoCorp

In keeping with its brand philosophy of exploring the unconventional paths, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched a new campaign ‘Where Next?’ for its recently introduced powerful & stylish touring motorcycle – XPulse 200T 4V. The new commercial features the company’s highly celebrated brand ambassadors and youth icons, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Known for creating societal impact through compelling narratives, Hero MotoCorp in its new campaign puts the female artist in the primary rider spot, thus representing women in an inspiring character.

The film opens on a beautiful day in the balcony of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s home. Enjoying the weather, Anushka asks Virat, “Chai ho jaye?”. Virat agrees assuming it’s a tea session at home, but Anushka suddenly gets up and asks him to join her. Just when Virat starts moving towards his SUV, Anushka arrives astride the gleaming XPulse 200T 4V in Sports Red colour. She then gestures Virat to hop on and rides up the lush green hills towards a little roadside eatery before stopping at a vantage point.

Adding more spirit to the campaign is the hummable track composed exclusively for the film - Going down this road again.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said “We have been driving the message of equality, and the new campaign carries forward our commitment by showcasing women in a primary motorcyclist character. The protagonist follows her heart to gain new experiences, and the stylish, XPulse 200T 4V, adds to the expedition by offering a sense of freedom and an unmatched touring experience. XPulse has already built a strong preference among the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country, and with its promise of utmost comfort and performance, the XPulse 200T 4V is further growing the community of XCLAN-ers across the country.”

The TVC, conceptualized and executed by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, for the new-age explorers, showcases the motorcycle in its true avatar, away from the hustles of a city as the perfect and accessible tourer that one can take anywhere, anytime.

The XPulse 200T 4V has captivated the customers with its enhanced touring capabilities, performance, and retro-design. The motorcycle comes loaded with a variety of intelligent assistance systems including best-in-class turn-by-turn navigation, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, wider radial rear tyre, gear indicator, trip meter and service reminder that makes the journey even safer and more comfortable.

