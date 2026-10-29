Hero MotoCorp Earmarks ₹300 Crore For HMCL Netherlands B.V. To Expand Overseas Operations In Colombia And Brazil

Hero MotoCorp |

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp Limited announced on Wednesday an additional investment of up to ₹300 crore in HMCL Netherlands B.V. (HNBV), a wholly-owned subsidiary. This move is intended to facilitate further investments into its step-down subsidiaries, HMCL Colombia S.A.S. and Hero MotoCorp Do Brasil Ltda.

Investment Details

The investment will be made in one or more tranches over the next two years. The consideration for this investment will be in cash.

Subsidiary Operations

HNBV's subsidiaries, HMCL Colombia S.A.S. and Hero MotoCorp Do Brasil Ltda., are engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of two-wheelers, accessories, and parts. The investment will support these operations.

Financial Performance

HNBV reported NIL turnover for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. However, its subsidiary HMCL Colombia S.A.S. recorded a turnover of ₹1,656 crore for the same period. HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Limited, another subsidiary, posted a turnover of ₹826 crore.

Prior Year Turnovers

HMCL Colombia S.A.S. had turnovers of ₹672 crore in 2025 and ₹413 crore in 2024. HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Limited reported ₹562 crore in 2025 and ₹436 crore in 2024. HNBV itself had turnovers of ₹3.80 crore in 2025 and ₹4.05 crore in 2024.

Board Meeting

The Board of Directors' meeting commenced at 2:30 p.m. on October 28, 2026, and concluded at 5:30 p.m. Prabhat Singh, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, signed the announcement.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.