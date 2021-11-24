Hero Electronix plans to launch smart sunglasses, action cameras

Hero Electronix, the Hero Group's technology company, is planning to launch smart sunglasses as well as action cameras with a vision to create a novel connected device ecosystem, a top company executive said on Wednesday.

The brand has expanded their smart home devices lineup with two new products -- Qubo Smart Cam 360 and Qubo Smart Door Lock.

"In the last one year, we have seen 8 times growth (year-on-year). We sold around 75,000 devices and these devices are completely built by us. We are launching new cameras with different usage but in the future, we will also add new devices like smart sunglasses along with action cameras," Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, told IANS.

The expansion comes at a time when the need for affordable connected smart devices is soaring in the country.

Priced at Rs 2,890, the AI-powered smart 360 cam is a good addition to not only smart homes but also to small offices and business set ups, to ensure 24x7 security and complete peace of mind.

"At Qubo, our aim in the long run is to build products across smart home, automotive and health. With our new product launches today, we are completing the smart home portfolio. Our core principal during this process of building the brand has been to put together globally competitive products with AI and supporting the Indian environment," Rajpal added.

Qubo Smart 360 Cam will be available across offline outlets and leading e-commerce portals including Amazon and also on Qubo's own website.

Qubo Smart Door Lock will come in two variants. Qubo Smart Door Lock Black will be priced at Rs 13,990 and Qubo Smart Door Lock Ultra at Rs 22,990.

With the launch of the Qubo home security camera, Hero Electronix said it is committed to the vision of launching more than 10 smart products across home automation, automotive, entertainment domains in the next two years.

The company said it is also expanding its Qubo range of products to address the needs of the entire gamut of Indian consumers including early adopters and new adopters of the smart home ecosystem.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 06:11 PM IST