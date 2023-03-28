 Hellenic Bank selects LTIMindtree as strategic sourcing partner in its transformation journey
Hellenic Bank selects LTIMindtree as strategic sourcing partner in its transformation journey

This engagement will enable Hellenic Bank to meet their resource capacity demands in an efficient and timely manner

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Hellenic Bank selects LTIMindtree as strategic sourcing partner in its transformation journey | Image: LTIMindtree (Representative)

LTIMindtree has announced that it has been selected as the strategic sourcing partner by Hellenic Bank, a leading financial institution in Cyprus, via an exchange filing.

This engagement will enable Hellenic Bank to meet their resource capacity demands in an efficient and timely manner.

Hellenic Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in Cyprus providing businesses and individuals, a full spectrum of banking products and services.

Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will help transform Hellenic Bank’s core business, and enhance its data and analytics and process excellence implementations.

“This engagement is key to our ability to deliver an enhanced customer experience, streamline our operations and build a sustainable bank leveraging the power of data and next generation technology. The partnership with LTIMindtree is catalytic to the delivery of our transformation plan in terms of providing us with specialized resource capacity in a highly digital environment”, said Oliver Gatzke, Chief Executive Officer, Hellenic Bank.

“We are excited to partner with Hellenic Bank in their strategic transformation journey,” said Srinivas Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree.

“By blending our extensive industry experience and advanced data and analytics capabilities, we look forward to accelerating Hellenic Bank’s transformation program and enabling them to achieve their strategic goals of becoming a client centric and technology driven bank”, he added.





