Healthians ropes in youth sensation Guru Randhawa as its brand ambassador

Healthians, at-home health test brand, has roped in Punjabi singer and music producer Guru Randhawa as its brand ambassador. Randhawa will soon become the face of the brand for youth and north India markets.

The self-made Indian singer known for his hits such as 'high rated gabru' that clocked more than a billion views, 'Lahore', another song with a billion views, and 'Made in India' with 450 million views on youtube, is one of Punjab's biggest cultural exports.

Healthians, for the first time, has on-boarded a celebrity singer like Guru Randhawa, acknowledging his likeability and enthusiasm amongst the youth. The healthtech brand wants to capitalize on Randhawa's youth appeal to further drive its brand appeal among the younger generation.

Speaking on the partnership, Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO, Healthians, said, "We are really excited about our partnership with one of the biggest superstars in Punjabi Music and Bollywood. Guru Randhawa represents the youth, and his music embodies the values of honesty, resilience and continuous evolution that Healthians as a brand espouses. This association with him will enable us to reach out to the masses, give a refreshingly new perspective, and drive our future growth strategy in India".

The culture of preventive healthcare is still quite nascent, and through association with Guru Randhawa, Healthians plans to influence the younger generations to start building this as a habit early in life.





Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:39 PM IST