HDFC Securities expanding digital centres to onboard and assist digitally native investors

HDFC Securities, stock brokerages in India, today announced opening multiple Digital Centres in India to massively boost digital adoption for its customers. This announcement is a part of the company’s commitment to empower its clients with the latest technological solutions to ease their trading journey, while helping them to take charge of their own investments,it said in a statement.

HDFC Securities is gearing up to operate 13 Digital Centres across India, acting as propellers for customers to get more out of their digital engagement with HSL platforms. The number of such centres may grow based on the requirement.

Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at HDFC Securities said “To be able to attract and retain this new generation of investors, we need to focus on digital transformation in a way that eases the customer’s entire trading lifecycle. We have more than 600 relationship managers mapped to our Digital Centres, most of whom belong to the 25-28 age group, who are digital natives themselves and can speak the financial language of the current generation. They are also equipped with an extensive product and process training and have the skills to support customers through latest technology solutions. Armed with our curated offers (value plans, plans for women, millennials and senior citizens) for all type of investors and industry best research, we believe our Digital Centres are perfectly poised for greater engagement and value addition for our customers.”

Of the digital centres in the pipeline, 10 of them are already operating in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Nasik, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Indore while the remaining are gearing to be operational across various other identified places PAN India.

Mufaddal Matcheswala, Chief Growth Officer at HDFC Securities, commented, “During the pandemic, we have many first-time investors flocking to the capital markets with their disposable income. This journey will have active digital engagement with customers, goal and risk based portfolio recommendations, customer feedback inclusion and a progressive push of various platform features designed to enrich the trading experience.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 03:33 PM IST