HDFC Life signs bancassurance deal with South Indian Bank

HDFC Life today announced a bancassurance tie-up with South Indian Bank. This bancassurance arrangement will enable customers of the South Indian Bank to avail HDFC Life’s life insurance products which include solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and critical illness.

Suresh Badami, Executive Director, HDFC Life, said, “India as a country is largely under insured. The pandemic has further stressed on the need for financial security. Thus life insurance has become a critical product for every individual looking for solutions around protection, morbidity and savings. It is our endeavor to reach out to a larger section of the population with our products. In line with this, we are pleased to announce the partnership with South Indian Bank. We aim to provide their loyal customer base with innovative products and superior levels of service via both the physical and digital routes.”

Murali Ramakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO of South Indian Bank, said, “With insurance getting paramount importance especially during the pandemic, South Indian Bank’s strong customer connect and HDFC Life’s product suite, will ensure the customer is getting the best in class insurance solutions on offer.“

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:07 PM IST