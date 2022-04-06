HDFC Life, Manipal Global partner to train next-gen of fintech talent

Manipal Global Skills Academy, skilling and education services enterprise, has launched a full-stack development training program in partnership with HDFC Life.

Manipal Global Skills Academy and HDFC Life have collaborated to hire tech talent to empower the fintech capabilities in India, it said in a press statement. The program will be under the umbrella of Manipal Global Skills Academy’s Hire-Train-Deploy model.

Manipal Global Skills Academy, a finishing school for engineers will hire and train freshers in advanced coding for two months equipping them to join HDFC Life first day job-ready. This model aims to polish the existing skills of India’s IT and Tech talent without the stress and uncertainty of finding a job after the training.

Speaking on this association, Vibhash Naik – Chief Human Resources Officer, HDFC Life, said, “This collaboration will not only enable youngsters to be a part of the life insurance industry but also secure them professionally. “

In India, the demand for full-stack developers has increased by 30 percent in the past year, more and more businesses are recruiting Full Stack Developers instead of separate teams of backend and front-end developers. Full-stack developers can provide the ideal solutions based on the industry’s requirements as they are skilled at both, front-end and back-end development.

Speaking on the collaboration, Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global said, “Technology is shaping the world of finance and we are helping businesses employ the right talent to provide innovative financial services.”

This full-stack development course is a 12-week (Online + Internship) program that includes an intensive capstone project. Commencing this month, the first batch will be trained in core concepts of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), Microservices, Java, and Springboot. Students will learn to build production-ready solutions with core concepts on UI/UX.

With this program, Manipal Global, through its Skills Academy, aim to bridge the gap in tech knowledge that exists between what corporates need and the academic education today, it added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:13 PM IST