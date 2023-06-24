 HDFC Housing Development Finance Allots Equity Shares As ESOPs
HDFC Housing Development Finance Allots Equity Shares As ESOPs

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
HDFC Housing Development Finance Allots Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: HDFC Limited (Representative)

HDFC Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd on Saturday announced the allotment of 73,051 equity shares to employees as stock option under Employees Stock Option Schemes and exercise of Warrants, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Corporation is Rs. 370,27,72,566 consisting of 1851386283 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

HDFC Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd Shares

The shares of HDFC Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 2,725.50, up by 0.35 percent.

CCI Approves Acquisition Of Stake By HDFC In 2 Insurers
article-image

