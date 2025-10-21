 HDFC Bank's Shares End Flat After 10% Jump In Net Profit For The September Quarter
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday ended flat after the company reported a 10 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.The stock went up 1.74 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 1,020 during the morning trade on both the BSE and the NSE.

Later, the stock gave up most of its early gains and ended at Rs 1,003.30, marginally higher by 0.08 per cent on the BSE.At the NSE, it ended 0.03 per cent up at Rs 1,002.95.HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 10 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 19,610.67 crore.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's net profit rose 10.82 per cent to Rs 18,641.28 crore for the July-September period.The bank's overall income rose to Rs 91,040 crore as against Rs 85,499 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.24 per cent as of September from 1.40 per cent three months ago and 1.36 per cent in the year-ago period.Overall provisions increased to Rs 3,500 crore from Rs 2,700 crore in the year-ago period, but was much lower than Rs 14,441 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

