 HDFC Bank To Count UPI ATM Withdrawals In Monthly Free Limit From April 1, 5 Free At Own ATMs & 3–5 At Others
HDFC Bank will count UPI-based ATM withdrawals within monthly free transaction limits from April 1. Customers get 5 free withdrawals at HDFC ATMs and 3–5 at other ATMs. Beyond this, charges will apply. The move aims to standardise fee rules across banking channels.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Mumbai: HDFC Bank has announced a key change in its ATM withdrawal rules. From April 1, UPI-based cardless cash withdrawals will be included in customers’ monthly free ATM transaction limits.

Earlier, UPI ATM withdrawals were treated separately. Now, they will be counted along with regular debit card cash withdrawals while calculating the number of free transactions allowed each month.

The bank informed customers that if they cross the free limit, standard ATM withdrawal charges will apply.

How UPI ATM Withdrawal Works?

The UPI ATM feature allows customers to withdraw cash without using a debit card. At a compatible ATM, users scan a dynamic QR code displayed on the screen. They then approve the transaction using their UPI-enabled mobile app.

This facility was introduced across banks to connect digital payments with easy access to physical cash.

Current Free Transaction Limits

Under the existing structure, standard savings and salary account holders get:

- 5 free cash withdrawals per month at HDFC Bank ATMs.

- 3 free withdrawals per month at non-HDFC Bank ATMs in metro cities.

- 5 free withdrawals per month at non-HDFC Bank ATMs in non-metro and Tier-II cities.

From April 1, UPI-based withdrawals will also be counted within these limits.

The bank said this step is aimed at making its fee structure more uniform and transparent across different banking channels.

Financial Performance Update

HDFC Bank recently reported strong quarterly numbers. For the December quarter (Q3 FY26), its net profit rose 12.17 per cent year-on-year.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased 6.4 per cent to Rs 32,615 crore, as per its exchange filing.

On Monday, shares of HDFC Bank closed at Rs 881.75 on the BSE, down 0.64 per cent. The stock market remained closed on Tuesday due to the Holi festival.

