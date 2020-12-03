HDFC Bank Outage: How does RBI order on launch of digital activities, sourcing of new credit cards affect customers?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked private lender HDFC Bank to temporarily stop all launches of its upcoming digital business-generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers after outage at its data centre which impacted operations last month.

The November outage was the third in a span of two years.

The RBI order has asked the board of the bank to look into why these outages are occurring and find out who is accountable.

What does the RBI order say?

HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing that the RBI issued the order on December 2, 2020 with regard to "certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the bank over the past two years, including the recent outages in the bank's internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020, due to a power failure in the primary data centre."