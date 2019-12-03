After net banking and app glitch, Twitter trolls HDFC bank for 'positive thoughts' tweet

A day after HDFC Bank users found themselves unable to access net banking and the mobile banking app, all has not been forgiven.
On Tuesday, the company was trolled by disgruntled social media users after it took to Twitter to wish everyone a good morning and urge people to "begin the day with positive thoughts".
Unfortunately not many were truly appreciative. As a lot of users put it, they were not having a good day as the bank's services continued to be unresponsive.
When many users complained that they were still unable to use net banking and the app, HDFC tried to reassure them by stating that "due to a technical glitch" some customers have been unable to log onto net banking and the mobile banking app"
"Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern." the bank wrote repeatedly in response.
Take a look at what Twitter had to say:
