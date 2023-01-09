e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Bank hikes MCLR by 20-25 bps across loan tenures

HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by 20-25 bps across loan tenures

The interest rates on loans given by the bank will now be in the range of 8.50-9.05%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by 20-25 bps across loan tenures | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

HDFC Bank has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 20-25 basis points across loan tenures, on Saturday, the lender said on its website.

The interest rates on loans given by the bank will now be in the range of 8.50-9.05%.

The private bank increased the MCLR by 5–10 bps across tenures in December.

Banks must assess their lending rates regularly in accordance with Reserve Bank of India regulations, which base them on the marginal cost of capital.

Read Also
Paytm Payments Bank to appoint veteran banker Surinder Chawla as its MD and CEO
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India holds the potential to build 100 Adani groups: Gautam Adani

India holds the potential to build 100 Adani groups: Gautam Adani

ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Bombay HC orders Kocchars' release; say arrest not in...

ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Bombay HC orders Kocchars' release; say arrest not in...

Mahindra introduces a new range of the Thar starting at ₹9.99 Lakh

Mahindra introduces a new range of the Thar starting at ₹9.99 Lakh

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: PM Narendra Modi says G20 is an opportunity to strengthen...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: PM Narendra Modi says G20 is an opportunity to strengthen...

IL&FS completes interim distribution payout of Rs 1,273 crore for RMGSL

IL&FS completes interim distribution payout of Rs 1,273 crore for RMGSL