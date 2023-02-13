HDFC Bank allots 4,18,840 shares to employees as stock options

Representative image

Through an exchange filing, India's leading private lender HDFC Bank has announced the allotment of 4,18,840 shares as stock options for employees.

This issue of ESOPs will take HDFC Bank's paid up share capital to Rs. 55,78,21,1396 till date.

The allotment comes a month after HDFC clocked a rise of more than 18 per cent in its net profit.

