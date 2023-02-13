e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Bank allots 4,18,840 shares to employees as stock options

HDFC Bank allots 4,18,840 shares to employees as stock options

After this, the paid up share capital of HDFC Bank stands at Rs. 55,78,21,1396 till date.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
Follow us on

Through an exchange filing, India's leading private lender HDFC Bank has announced the allotment of 4,18,840 shares as stock options for employees.

This issue of ESOPs will take HDFC Bank's paid up share capital to Rs. 55,78,21,1396 till date.

The allotment comes a month after HDFC clocked a rise of more than 18 per cent in its net profit.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

HDFC Bank allots 4,18,840 shares to employees as stock options

HDFC Bank allots 4,18,840 shares to employees as stock options

Air India to restart Mumbai-New York non-stop flights from Feb 14

Air India to restart Mumbai-New York non-stop flights from Feb 14

Retail Inflation hits 3-month high of 6.52%, after falling below RBI threshold

Retail Inflation hits 3-month high of 6.52%, after falling below RBI threshold

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Nykaa total income at Rs 1,468 cr, net profit at Rs 9.20 cr; Electronics Mart...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Nykaa total income at Rs 1,468 cr, net profit at Rs 9.20 cr; Electronics Mart...

Adani vs Hindenburg: Govt says won't undermine SEBI's competence, but doesn't object to expert panel

Adani vs Hindenburg: Govt says won't undermine SEBI's competence, but doesn't object to expert panel