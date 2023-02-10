HDFC allots shares worth Rs 48.66 lakh to employees as stock options | File/ Representative Image

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited on Friday announced the allocation of 24,33,016 equity shares worth Rs 48,66,032 to employees as stock options. The shares of Rs 2 would be allotted to employees under the Corporation under distinctive numbers.

After this allotment the paid-up share capital of the corporation is at Rs 365,84,02,510 consisting of 182,92,01,255 equity shares.

The shares of HDFC Limited on the NSE closed on Friday at Rs 2,680, up by 0.25 per cent.

