HDFC Life issues 5,38,000 shares as stock options | Image: HDFC Life (Representative)

HDFC Life announced that the company had issued the grant of 5,38,000 shares as stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2022, via an exchange filing.

The number of stock options granted should be read as 5,38,000 instead of 4,95,000 as mentioned in the said intimation.

Accordingly, it may be noted that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board had approved the grant of 5,38,000 Options under ESOS 2022 on January 20, 2023.

The disclosure is with reference to the intimation dated January 20, 2023, regarding grant of stock options under the Employee Stock Options Scheme, 2022 (ESOS 2022).

