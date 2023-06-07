HCLTech Unveils State-of-the-Art Testing Facility For 5G Infrastructure OEMs | HCLTech

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced the launch of a state-of-the-art test lab in Chennai, India to enable global telecom infrastructure original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to test and validate 5G solutions, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

The facility, which is first of its kind in India, is equipped with high-end scanners that enable global OEMs to test large cellular base stations as well as small form factor antennas used in mobile phones, smart gadgets, health monitoring systems and remote surveillance systems.

“We’re committed to advancing next-gen mobile telephony with the highest levels of quality, performance and technology. We have a team of highly experienced and skilled engineers to test and verify cellular and non-cellular products with great precision,” said Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

Currently equipped to test and validate 5G telecom antennas for frequency bands up to 7 GHz, the lab is scalable to test millimeter-wave frequency 5G infrastructure to help OEMs and telecom service providers quickly and accurately measure critical parameters.

HCL Technologies Shares

The shares of HCLTech on Wednesday at 11:53 am IST were at Rs 1,129.90, up by 0.12 per cent.

