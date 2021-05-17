HCL to hire more 1,000 professionals in UK

IT major HCL announced the expansion of investment in the United Kingdom by the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world.

The company plans to hire these professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices.

The company has been present in the UK since 1997 and today its UK operation employs 3,500 plus people across various locations, supporting 50 plus clients.

Recently, the IT firm was recognized as a top employer in the UK for the fifteenth consecutive year by the prestigious Top Employers Institute.

The virtual meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s with HCL’s CEO C Vijayakumar and Senior Corporate Vice President, Ashish Kumar Gupta, was held as part of PM Johnson’s virtual tour to create stronger business ties between the UK and India.

C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Technologies said, “The UK has played a key role in HCL’s growth and success journey for more than two decades. It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalyzing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools in the region.”

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said, “India and the UK are two countries on the forefront of IT innovation. Thanks to companies like HCL Technologies, we can continue to lead the way together – creating good, skilled jobs and helping both countries to build back better.”