Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:30 PM IST

HCL Technologies Q2 net profit up 4%; declares Rs 10 interim dividend

Agencies
HCL Technologies Board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22, / Representational image | File image

HCL Technologies on Thursday posted a 3.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit after tax to Rs 3,263 crore in the second quarter ended September .

The company had posted a profit of Rs 3,146 crore in the same period a year ago.

HCL's consolidated revenue from operations jumped 11 per cent to Rs 20,655 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 18,594 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

The Board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:30 PM IST
