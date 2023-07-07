 HCL Technologies Grants 48,173 Restricted Stock Units To Employees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHCL Technologies Grants 48,173 Restricted Stock Units To Employees

HCL Technologies Grants 48,173 Restricted Stock Units To Employees

The shares of HCL Technologies on Friday at 2:37 pm IST were at ₹1,170.75, down by 0.84 percent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
HCL Technologies Grants 48,173 Restricted Stock Units To Employees | Image: HCL Tech (Representative)

HCL Technologies on Friday has granted 48,173 restricted stock units (RSU) to its two eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Each RSU shall entitle the RSU holder one fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each of the Company against each RSU vested and exercised and accordingly, up to 48,173 equity shares of ₹ 2 each will be transferred as per the terms of the HCLTech RSU Plan to the eligible employees.

The RSUs will vest on July 31, 2024.

HCL Technologies shares

The shares of HCL Technologies on Friday at  2:37 pm IST  were at ₹1,170.75, down by 0.84 percent.

Read Also
HCL Tech's digital business chief Anand Birje steps down
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

ITC Allots 1,17,77,630 Ordinary Shares Under ESOPs

ITC Allots 1,17,77,630 Ordinary Shares Under ESOPs

McDonald's Burgers And Wraps To Temporarily Be Served Without Tomatoes As Price Skyrocket

McDonald's Burgers And Wraps To Temporarily Be Served Without Tomatoes As Price Skyrocket

Sula Vineyards Announces Resignation Of Its Chief Operating Officer

Sula Vineyards Announces Resignation Of Its Chief Operating Officer

Motherson Acquires Rollon Hydraulics To Strengthen Its Machining Business In India

Motherson Acquires Rollon Hydraulics To Strengthen Its Machining Business In India

Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Its New Rival App Threads

Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Its New Rival App Threads