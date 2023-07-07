HCL Technologies Grants 48,173 Restricted Stock Units To Employees | Image: HCL Tech (Representative)

HCL Technologies on Friday has granted 48,173 restricted stock units (RSU) to its two eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Each RSU shall entitle the RSU holder one fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each of the Company against each RSU vested and exercised and accordingly, up to 48,173 equity shares of ₹ 2 each will be transferred as per the terms of the HCLTech RSU Plan to the eligible employees.

The RSUs will vest on July 31, 2024.

HCL Technologies shares

The shares of HCL Technologies on Friday at 2:37 pm IST were at ₹1,170.75, down by 0.84 percent.

