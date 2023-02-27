'Hard work was a mistake', Twitter employee regrets after being fired | Image: Twitter @esthercrawford

For thousands of Twitter employees throughout the world, Elon Musk's takeover of the company has been nothing short of chaos and catastrophe.

The business fired dozens of workers in a new wave of layoffs. Late on Saturday night, some of them received termination emails, while others tweeted that they learned of their dismissal when they couldn't log into the company's internal system.

Ex-employee Esther Crawford

The Elon Musk-led administration also let go Esther Crawford, a top Twitter employee whose image of her dozing off on the workplace floor went viral online last year.

One of the people in charge of Twitter Blue, the microblogging site's membership service, was Ms. Crawford.

The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos. 💙 — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) February 27, 2023

She discussed the subject on Twitter. "The worst conclusion you could draw from seeing me fully commit to Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or diligence were in vain.

Those who jeer and mock are unavoidably outside the arena, not inside. I'm extremely proud of the staff for persevering in the face of so much commotion "Tweeted the ex-employee.

#SleepWhereYouWork

She reportedly wrote in a post that periodically staff must #SleepWhereYouWork to meet deadlines in a tweet that went viral in the days after Musk took control of Twitter last year.

Since she had been consistently updating her social media accounts with information about the platform's new goals, many people referred to her as an Elon Musk supporter.

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

During the initial round of major layoffs at Twitter in November, Ms. Crawford had stated in one of her tweets that the CEO of the firm was "ready to try lots of things."

Elon is trying lots of things

She wrote, "Elon is willing to try lots of things -- many will fail, some will succeed. The goal is to find the right mix of successful changes to ensure the long-term health and growth of the business."

According to reports, the most recent job cuts are intended to offset a decline in revenue following Mr. Musk's takeover and further reduce a staff that had already decreased by at least 70% to about 2,000.