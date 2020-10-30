Happy Birthday Nita Ambani: Here are 6 interesting facts about the Indian philanthropist and businesswoman

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, is one of the most influential women in India. She is also the chairperson and founder of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. She will celebrate her 57th birthday on Saturday.

Nita Ambani was born on November 1, 1963, in suburban Mumbai to middle-class Gujarati parents Ravindrabhai Dalal and Purnima Dalal. She has pursued a bachelor's degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.

Reportedly, Nita met Mukesh Ambani when she was a school teacher. The duo married in 1985 and has two sons and a daughter.

Here are 5 interesting facts about the Indian philanthropist and businesswoman:

1. Nita Ambani took up Bharatnatyam at an early age and grew to become a professional Bharatnatyam dancer.

2. She is a fitness maniac and has reportedly undergone a huge transformation from 90 kg to 50 kg. She gives 40 minutes every day to a physical activity like yoga, swimming or exercise.

3. Mrs Ambani is also a fashionista. She is extremely fond of branded shoes, watches and handbags. Did you know she owns the second most expensive handbag in the world? It is a customised Hermes Himalayan Crocodile Birkin. The bag has special features and is embellished with diamonds and white gold.

4. Nita Ambani was included in the most influential women business leaders in Asia list by Forbes in 2016.

5. In 2016, Mrs Ambani became the first Indian woman member who was selected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

6. She received the 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award 2017' from the President of India for her sports initiatives.