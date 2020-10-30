Nita Ambani birthday special: Did you know Mukesh Ambani’s wife owns second most expensive handbag in the world?

While owning a Hermès Birkin is probably the dream of every bag hoarder, Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita owns a Birkin, which is the second most expensive handbag in the world.

In 2019, Nita Ambani was spotted flaunted a white Birkin while posing for a picture with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor in London. Although, there's no surprise that the luxury handbag was a part of her collection, what made headlines was that the bag isn’t an ordinary Hermès product.

Reports suggest that the bag Mrs Ambani is seen holding is the second most expensive handbag in the world.