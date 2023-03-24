Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Pimcore to drive superior digitization projects | Image: Happiest Minds (Representative)

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, IT company, today announced its strategic global partnership with Pimcore, an open-source digital platform that aggregates, enriches, and manages enterprise data and provides up-to-date, consistent, and personalized experiences to customers, via an exchange filing.

Happiest Minds’ collaboration with Pimcore will provide customers with a seamlessly integrated platform, and a centralized solution for PIM, MDM, DAM, CDP, DXP/CMS, and digital commerce.

Pimcore’s deep expertise in data management, experience management, and eCommerce will create a powerful alliance, helping businesses fasttrack their digital transformation initiatives.

Happiest Minds has nurtured a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality Pimcore solutions that drive business growth and success.

This re-imagined partnership with Pimcore will further strengthen the Company’s ability to provide exceptional cross-industry applications.

In addition, Happiest Minds will bring its expertise in providing global cutting-edge and tailored Pimcore solutions to clients, accelerating their digital transformation.

Rajiv Shah, Executive Board Member & CEO, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies said, “Happiest Minds and Pimcore together have delivered multiple projects which are businesscentric and cater to the customer’s needs. We at Happiest Minds continuously aim to support our customers modernize their businesses using digital enablers with a consultative approach. We are confident that with this strategic partnership, we will be able to deliver business benefits to countless more customers and mutually grow in this journey.”

Dietmar Rietsch, CEO, Pimcore said, “Happiest Minds has established a steadfast partnership with Pimcore for over 7 years, and it is with great significance that we now progress to the next phase of our collaboration. Their expertise, combined with our open-source technology, will help businesses to drive digital transformation and improve customer experience in ways never thought possible."

