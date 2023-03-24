Cera Sanitaryware completes divestment of entire stake in subsidiary Anjani Tiles | Image: Cera (Representative)

Cera Sanitaryware Limited announced that the company has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for divestment of entire stake in equity and preference shares held by the company in Anjani Tiles Limited, a subsidiary company, with Anjani Vishnu Holdings Limited (AVHL), the acquirer company, via an exchange filing.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CTR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, have already been submitted with our intimation dated 17th August, 2021.