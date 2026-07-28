Happiest Minds Q1 FY27 Revenue Rises 14.3% To ₹628.51 Crore, Profit At ₹67.60 Crore

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd reported a strong start to FY27 with consolidated revenue from operations rising to Rs 628.51 crore. |

Mumbai: Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Monday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 628.51 crore for Q1 FY27, up from Rs 549.90 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter reached Rs 652.20 crore, marking a 12.5 percent increase year-on-year from Rs 579.93 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated total expenses for the period were Rs 562.00 crore, compared to Rs 503.06 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) on a consolidated basis was Rs 90.20 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a 17.3 percent increase from Rs 76.87 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 67.60 crore, up 18.3 percent from Rs 57.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was Rs 4.49, compared to Rs 3.79 in Q1 FY26. Adjusted EPS was Rs 5.34 for the current quarter.

Management Commentary

Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Mentor, said that AI is the single largest opportunity for value creation in the technology services industry and Happiest Minds' 'AI First. Agile Always.' strategy is enabling the company to reimagine solutions, enhance productivity, and deliver measurable outcomes for clients. Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, stated that the company opened FY27 with a solid performance, delivering 14.3 percent year-on-year growth and gaining significant traction across AI and Analytics, digital engineering, platforms, and industry-focused solutions. Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director, said that the company delivered healthy revenue growth and expanding margins, with adjusted EPS up 17 percent year-on-year, reinforcing its commitment to profitable growth.

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Operational Highlights

The company's consolidated operating margin for Q1 FY27 was 17.5 percent, compared to 17.6 percent in Q1 FY26. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 141.29 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 21.7 percent.

The total headcount of Happiest Minds reached 6,532 as of June 30, 2026. The trailing 12-month attrition rate was 15.4 percent, down from 17.0 percent in the previous quarter, and utilization was 80.9 percent. The company added 6 new clients in the quarter, bringing the total client count to 306.

Key Wins

Happiest Minds secured multiple key projects during the quarter, including selection as a strategic Data & AI partner for a North American energy infrastructure company. The company is also leveraging its AI-led ELLIPSE platform for managed infrastructure services for a North American wireless services provider and delivering managed infrastructure services for a North American solutions provider.

Other wins include building a Salesforce-based MVP for a global technical consulting company and an AI-powered, platform-driven test automation platform for an Australian insurance provider. Happiest Minds is assisting an Indian MNC CPG company with transitioning to a scalable commerce platform and secured a multi-year Managed Security Services deal with a Middle Eastern retailer.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.