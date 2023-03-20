 Happiest Minds among top 50 India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHappiest Minds among top 50 India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation 2023

Happiest Minds among top 50 India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation 2023

As part of its mission to make India a Great Place To Work For AllTM, GPTW recognizes innovation’s vital role in creating a fulfilling and empowering workplace culture

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Happiest Minds among top 50 India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation 2023 | Image: Happiest Minds (Representative)

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, announced that it is recognized by Great Place To Work among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All in the large-size companies category, via an exchange filing.

As part of its mission to make India a Great Place To Work For AllTM, GPTW recognizes innovation’s vital role in creating a fulfilling and empowering workplace culture.

This year, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, GPTW has featured Happiest Minds among organizations that have walked the extra mile to foster a milieu that encourages and thrives on innovation, empowering employees to reimagine ingenious ways of doing things.

Read Also
RVNL bags NHAI Project of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway
article-image

A global authority on workplace culture, GPTW partners with more than 1100+ organizations across over 22 industries annually to help them build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture designed to deliver sustained business results.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are happy and honored to be recognized this year by GPTW among India's Best Workplaces in Building a Culture of Innovation by All, which further propels our vision of ‘Happiest People. Happiest Customers’."

"At Happiest Minds, we strive to uphold a mindful people practice framework that supports our people and brings out the best of their innovative spirit. We will continue to invest in the professional growth of our people to maximize their potential."

Read Also
ACC launches light filler and insulation concrete 'ACC AEROMaxX'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC won't block fresh bidding for Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital, here's why

SC won't block fresh bidding for Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital, here's why

Twitter Day: Social media platform exceeds 8 billion user-minutes per day, says Elon Musk

Twitter Day: Social media platform exceeds 8 billion user-minutes per day, says Elon Musk

Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares

Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares

Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin receives USFDA approval for Rocuronium Bromide Injection

Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin receives USFDA approval for Rocuronium Bromide Injection

Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.63 against dollar

Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.63 against dollar