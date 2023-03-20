Happiest Minds among top 50 India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation 2023 | Image: Happiest Minds (Representative)

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, announced that it is recognized by Great Place To Work among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All in the large-size companies category, via an exchange filing.

As part of its mission to make India a Great Place To Work For AllTM, GPTW recognizes innovation’s vital role in creating a fulfilling and empowering workplace culture.

This year, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, GPTW has featured Happiest Minds among organizations that have walked the extra mile to foster a milieu that encourages and thrives on innovation, empowering employees to reimagine ingenious ways of doing things.

A global authority on workplace culture, GPTW partners with more than 1100+ organizations across over 22 industries annually to help them build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture designed to deliver sustained business results.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are happy and honored to be recognized this year by GPTW among India's Best Workplaces in Building a Culture of Innovation by All, which further propels our vision of ‘Happiest People. Happiest Customers’."

"At Happiest Minds, we strive to uphold a mindful people practice framework that supports our people and brings out the best of their innovative spirit. We will continue to invest in the professional growth of our people to maximize their potential."