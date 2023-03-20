ACC launches light filler and insulation concrete 'ACC AEROMaxX' | Image: ACC (Representative)

ACC Ltd has launched ACC AEROMaxX, a state-of-the-art ultralight filler and insulation concrete in Delhi and Hyderabad, the company said in a release.

The cement manufacturer said that the product, which is a specialised kind of mineral foam-based insulating technology and a unique superlight concrete, becomes a long-lasting roofing solution by insulating the surface.

The fire-resistant, durable, and sustainable product can fill any shape and cavity.

Further, with ACC AEROMaxX on top, the interior can be cooler up to 5 degree Celsius in peak summers and warmer up to 5 degree Celsius in peak winter.

