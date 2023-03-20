 ACC launches light filler and insulation concrete 'ACC AEROMaxX'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessACC launches light filler and insulation concrete 'ACC AEROMaxX'

ACC launches light filler and insulation concrete 'ACC AEROMaxX'

The cement manufacturer said that the product, which is a specialised kind of mineral foam-based insulating technology and a unique superlight concrete, becomes a long-lasting roofing solution by insulating the surface

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
ACC launches light filler and insulation concrete 'ACC AEROMaxX' | Image: ACC (Representative)

ACC Ltd has launched ACC AEROMaxX, a state-of-the-art ultralight filler and insulation concrete in Delhi and Hyderabad, the company said in a release.

The cement manufacturer said that the product, which is a specialised kind of mineral foam-based insulating technology and a unique superlight concrete, becomes a long-lasting roofing solution by insulating the surface.

The fire-resistant, durable, and sustainable product can fill any shape and cavity.

Further, with ACC AEROMaxX on top, the interior can be cooler up to 5 degree Celsius in peak summers and warmer up to 5 degree Celsius in peak winter.

Shares of the company were 2.8% lower at ₹1,683.75 on NSE, at 13:05 IST.

Read Also
Paras Defence wins ₹640 mln order for Saras MK-2 aircraft
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ACC launches light filler and insulation concrete 'ACC AEROMaxX'

ACC launches light filler and insulation concrete 'ACC AEROMaxX'

RVNL bags NHAI Project of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway

RVNL bags NHAI Project of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway

Radico Khaitan unveils Sangam World Malt Whisky at ProWein

Radico Khaitan unveils Sangam World Malt Whisky at ProWein

IT Department raid Bangalore-based real estate company Shobha

IT Department raid Bangalore-based real estate company Shobha

Gold prices hits record high, crosses ₹60,000 mark

Gold prices hits record high, crosses ₹60,000 mark