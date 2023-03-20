 RVNL bags NHAI Project of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway
The cost of project is Rs 1271.99 crore (TTIPL share is 51% and RVNL share is 49%)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
RVNL bags NHAI Project of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway | Image: RVNL (Representative)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited informed that “TTIPL-RVNL Consortium (Tracks & Towers Infratech Pvt. Ltd. -Rail Vikas Nigam Limited) emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for NHAI Project of “6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from 184.700 km to 222.000 km under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-8), via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is in terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

The cost of project is Rs. 1271.99 crore (TTIPL share is 51% and RVNL share is 49%).

