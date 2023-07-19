HAL Appoints Atasi Baran Pradhan As Director, Human Resources | HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Wednesday appointed Atasi baran Pradhan as Director, Human Resource, the company announced through an exchange filing. This was based on a letter from the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India.

Atasi Baran Pradhan holds a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry (Hons.) and PG Degree in Personnel Management & Labour Welfare from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar. He also holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from University Law College, Bhubaneswar.

He joined Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in 2005 and has 35 years of rich and varied experience in Human Resource function serving in both Public and Private Sectors with exposure to various industries that are dealing with Engineering, Metallurgy, Paper, Aerospace & Defence that are situated in various parts of India.

During his service career, he has been instrumental in the introduction of IT-enabled HR Systems like Personnel information System, Performance Management System, ERP, Introduction of other On-line HR interventions, etc. Some of the major accomplishments of Pradhan includes substantial number of wage agreements achieved through Collective bargaining, improving efficiency of workmen through various methods like piece rate wages, reduction in Standard Man Hours & overtime and introduction of TPM concepts including Kaizen and Fugai. He has streamlined the Contract labour system wherever necessary and played a key role in outsourcing of non-core HR activities like Canteen, transport Services, Security of Township, maintenance of the Guest house etc.

Atasi Baran Pradhan has wide exposure to whole gamut of HR functions like Industrial Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Wage Negotiation & Settlements, Statutory Compliance, HR Policy formulation, Manpower Planning, Recruitment & Career Development, Skill Development & Training, Performance Management, Facilities Management and Legal Affairs.

HAL shares

The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics on Wednesday closed at Rs 3,857.20, up by 0.18 per cent.

