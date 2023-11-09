HAL And Airbus Sign Contract For Establishing Civil MRO Facility For A-320 Family At Nashik

HAL And Safran Aircraft Engines Sign MoU For Commercial Engine Parts Manufacturing | Image: HAL (Representative)

HAL and Airbus have signed a contract for establishing MRO facilities for A-320 family of aircraft during a function in New Delhi today. This collaboration with the largest European aircraft manufacturing company will strengthen Make-in-India mission by achieving self-reliance in the aircraft Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry in India, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

HAL intends to establish an integrated MRD services in India and seeks to provide the commercial airlines a one stop MRO solution.

Under the collaboration Airbus will supply the A320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to establish MRD facility for A-320 familyThe partnership between HAL and Airbus aims to meet the increasing demand for MRD services in India and expand the commercial fleet, particularly the A320 family of aircraft. HAL intends to establish an integrated MRD solution within the country to provide effective services to airlines. This initiative aligns with the civil-military convergence and Make-in-India mission of the Indian government, according to Saket Chaturvedi, CEO (MiG Complex) at HAL. Once established, this facility will be unique in India. The collaboration between HAL and Airbus is expected to significantly reduce lead-time, improve turnaround time, and reduce MRD costs, thereby increasing the availability of the fleet for flight operations. The MRD facility for the A320 aircraft family will be established and ready for aircraft induction by November, subject to DGCA approval. In the future, after obtaining EASA approval in partnership with Airbus, this Nashik facility will also serve the entire Asian region.

