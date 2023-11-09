IndiGo's Rahul Bhatia And Boeing-Backed Archer Aviation To Launch Electric Air Taxi Service In India By 2026 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

InterGlobe (IndiGo) Enterprises and Archer Aviation Inc, a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This strategic partnership aims to launch and operate an all-electric air taxi service in the country.

Backed by IndiGo's Rahul Bhatia and Boeing-supported Archer Aviation, the venture sets a bold target for the electric air taxi service to take flight by 2026.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, and Nikhil Goel, Chief Operating Officer of Archer, officially inked the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their collaboration. The partnership endeavors to introduce an innovative transportation solution for India, focusing on enhancing urban mobility through the implementation of a secure, sustainable, and low-noise electric air taxi service.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)