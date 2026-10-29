Gulf Oil Sees Input Cost Pressure Persist, Targets 12–14% Margins Amid Strong Volume Growth

Gulf Oil targets 12–14 percent margins despite rising input costs. |

Mumbai: Gulf Oil Lubricants India expects input cost pressures to continue as rising crude and Brent oil prices push up raw material expenses. Despite these challenges, the company remains focused on maintaining operating margins of 12–14 percent, supported by strong volume growth and selective price increases.

Cost Pressures

Responding to a question from The Free Press Journal's Business Correspondent Shipra Rana on the impact of rising crude and Brent prices on the company's margins, Ravi Chawla, Managing Director and CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India, acknowledged the challenges facing the lubricant industry.

Chawla said higher base oil and additive prices had increased operating costs over the past six months, making business conditions challenging.

The company has passed on part of these increases to customers while balancing pricing decisions with demand and volume growth.

Margin Outlook

Despite continued pressure on raw material costs, Gulf Oil is targeting margins of 12–14 percent.

The company remains focused on managing costs, strengthening operational efficiency and sustaining growth amid volatility in global crude oil markets.

EV Expansion

Gulf Oil is also expanding its electric vehicle (EV) business as part of its diversification strategy.

Chawla said the company is introducing two new EV-fluid products associated with Tata and Bajaj. These products are being manufactured as Gulf Oil strengthens its presence in emerging mobility technologies.

The company is also expanding its EV charging business through its majority stake in TyreX.

According to Chawla, the business currently generates approximately ₹100 crore and has the potential to grow to ₹300–400 crore.

Brand Strategy

Chairman Sanjay Hinduja highlighted Gulf Oil's brand-building initiatives through global motorsports, including Formula One and MotoGP, alongside cricket sponsorships in India.

The company also marked 125 years of its brand's history.

Women Empowerment

Chawla announced an initiative to develop 1.25 lakh women in the mobility sector over the next four to five years.

The programme will be supported through corporate social responsibility initiatives and other company resources.